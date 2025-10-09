PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateRetailUK & Ireland
9 Oct 2025 | 10:57 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Tom Dancer takes on new role after three years with firm
Approval for St Helens life sciences and logistics scheme
Green light for John Lewis Partnership’s Reading resi scheme
KKR’s European head of core-plus real estate leaves
TPG Real Estate JV offloads 610-home residential portfolio
CBRE appoints European retail occupier head
Scott Orr named chief executive of Untold Living
Logistics take-up hits highest level in three years
Shah on property: could the Tories become the party of real estate again?
Flex office demand growing fastest outside major cities
Allsop resi chief heads to Moorfield
Asif Aziz swoops for £300m Croydon resi scheme
British Airways’ £400m warehouse portfolio rerouted
Newmark hires four big-hitters to finance team
Brookfield explores recap options for £4.5bn Center Parcs
£650m airport portfolio split into sub sales
Q+A: James Seppala on pursuing office opportunities in London, Munich and Milan
Shah on property: the confusion over Landsec’s many pivots
Regional offices are back in fashion – here’s why
New buyer steps in for £120m Bond Street block