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PeopleCorporateFinancingUK & Ireland

CBRE bolsters UK debt and structured finance team

3 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

George Peake and Joshua Mailling join, with Stephen Barr promoted

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