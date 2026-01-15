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ResidentialUK & IrelandSingle-family rentalInvestment

CBRE: build-to-rent investment volumes point to gradual recovery

15 Jan 2026 | 15:03 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Investment volumes in 2025 totalled just under £4.7bn, signalling a measured rebound

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