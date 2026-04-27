NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateESGNordics

CBRE Finland hires ESG and sustainability director

27 Apr 2026 | 14:37 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Iiro Lehtoranta joins from Colliers

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Head, Person, Face

DWS promotes duo to lead real estate sustainability

27 Jul 2026
Read
Furniture, Table, Architecture

CBRE Ireland hires head of capital advisory for debt, equity and structured finance

15 Jul 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Allsop makes first salaried partner hire in commercial auctions

6 Jul 2026
Read
Accessories, Glasses, Face

Proxity recruits sustainability head

2 Jul 2026
Read