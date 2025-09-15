Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyIndustrialLogisticsOccupier

CBRE Germany appoints head of industrial and logistics leasing

15 Sep 2025 | 11:01 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Sarina Schekahn to follow Rainer Koepke

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

CBRE Germany creates oversight role for industrial & logistics services

10 Jul 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

JLL appoints North German industrial lead

8 Jul 2025
Read

Volkswagen or Temu? Logistics landlords pick their top tenants

9 Jan 2025
Read

CBRE appoints new head of Frankfurt investment

12 Sep 2025
Read