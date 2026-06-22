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ResidentialContinental EuropeDenmarkInvestmentNordicsSingle-family rental

CBRE IM acquires Copenhagen resi asset

22 Jun 2026 | 11:44 | London | by Angelo Castillo, Amy Finch

Bonum Development and SEBC sell 132-apartment asset in Ishøj

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