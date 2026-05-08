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ResidentialBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestmentNetherlandsSingle-family rental

CBRE IM acquires Eindhoven housing project

8 May 2026 | 13:05 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Breevast sells 475-home Vonderpark Kwartier

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