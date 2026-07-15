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ResidentialContinental EuropeSpainInvestment

CBRE IM acquires Valencia resi complex

15 Jul 2026 | 07:33 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Build-to-rent asset comprises 147 apartments

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