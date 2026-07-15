CBRE IM acquires Valencia resi complex

ResidentialContinental EuropeSpainInvestment
15 Jul 2026 | 07:33 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Build-to-rent asset comprises 147 apartments
Mitheridge expands into Europe with special situations strategy
Delancey adds director to responsible investment team
Daniel Watney hires Allsop partner
Bank of England puts historic Roehampton sports estate up for sale
Pair of supermarket-anchored retail parks up for grabs
Starwood builds stake in under-pressure REIT
Adrian Poole retires from Aviva Investors’ debt team
Q+A: M&G’s BauMont – “Our ambition is to scale into the leading pan-European value-add manager”
MRP lodges plans for £176m Bristol scheme
Civitas recruits duo to spearhead European rollout
Blackstone makes marquee hire for new European credit platform
TPG lines up £350m Project Raptor sale
AEW to exit $2.3bn real estate securities business
Starwood builds stake in under-pressure REIT
King’s Cross clinches £1.5bn refinance
Guy Grainger to leave JLL
Landsec puts City office tower up for £200m sale
British Land and GIC in talks on £155m City sale
Patrizia CEO: fixed income is the biggest competition for real estate capital
Forrester on property: AI is forcing agents to raise their game