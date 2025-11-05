Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailContinental EuropeFranceInvestment

CBRE IM and Klépierre put €90m French mall in the shop window

5 Nov 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

US investment manager bought 50% stake in the asset in 2014

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Head, Person, Face

Q+A: Cushman Spain CEO – “Capital is ready, the real test is how we execute”

27 Oct 2025
Read
Airport, Terminal, Shop

CBRE IM closes €230m+ Madrid shopping centre acquisition

15 Oct 2025
Read
Crowd, Person, Adult

CBRE IM on creating value in logistics in AI age and “higher for longer” environment

13 Oct 2025
Read
Auchan-logo

Iroko to purchase €35m French shopping centre

26 Sep 2025
Read