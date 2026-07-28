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ResidentialSouth EastUK & IrelandSingle-family rental

CBRE IM and Moda ink first deal for £2bn single-family fund

28 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Venture launched in May has acquired homes across the South East

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