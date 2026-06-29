NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeDevelopmentFranceInvestment

CBRE IM and Virtuo to develop Paris logistics hub

29 Jun 2026 | 14:05 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Scheme will span 36,000 sq m

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

CBRE names new co-heads of France capital markets as Verdillon steps down

23 Jun 2026
Read
Outdoors, Aerial View, Electrical Device

Brookfield locks in major refinancing for €1bn+ French logistics business

28 May 2026
Read

Q+A: CBRE IM’s David Inskip: “The only missing piece of the puzzle is sentiment”

19 May 2026
Read
Clothing, Formal Wear, Suit

Five questions for CBRE’s logistics MD Pierre-Louis Dumont

21 Apr 2026
Read