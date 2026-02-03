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CBRE IM-backed partnership to allocate €200m to Germany's IOS sector

3 Feb 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Commitment will be made through Europe’s first institutional management platform dedicated to industrial outdoor storage
 

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