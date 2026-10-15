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ResidentialBeneluxContinental EuropeNetherlandsDevelopmentInvestment

CBRE IM buys 100-unit Amsterdam resi scheme

15 Oct 2026 | 07:55 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Purchase was made on behalf of Dutch insurer NN Group

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