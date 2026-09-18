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CBRE IM buys £70m Sainsbury's distribution centre

18 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones, Chris Borland

Manager acquires Bedford asset on behalf of West Midlands Pension Fund

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