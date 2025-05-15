Advanced Search

OfficeContinental EuropeFranceOccupierRetailSustainability

CBRE IM leases refurbished Paris office to JP Morgan  

15 May 2025 | 10:51 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

US firm takes 15,830 sq m at Marché Saint Honoré 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Spire

Arco Vara to develop €205m Tallinn urban quarter 

12 May 2025
Read

Syrena acquires Warsaw office from Manova

12 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Bidders circle €300m Düsseldorf steel tower

14 May 2025
Read

AMF Fastigheter invests €40m in Stockholm office renovation 

9 May 2025
Read