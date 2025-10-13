Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

LogisticsConferencesContinental EuropeESGSustainabilityTechnologyUK & Ireland

CBRE IM on creating value in logistics in AI age and “higher for longer” environment

13 Oct 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

US investment manager, Zalando and GXO discuss partnerships at Expo Real

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: Cain’s Jon Strang on a new cycle starting for net lease

10 Oct 2025
Read
Clothing, Formal Wear, Suit

Q+A: Star Capital Finance on CEE retail resilience

9 Oct 2025
Read
Indoors, Architecture, Building

Tackling the say-do gap in real estate culture

8 Oct 2025
Read

Expo Real 2025: from surviving to stabilising

8 Oct 2025
Read