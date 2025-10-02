Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinancingContinental EuropeCorporateESGUK & Ireland

CBRE IM places €500m green bond

2 Oct 2025 | 07:25 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Inaugural issue is on behalf of a fund sponsored by the firm

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Furniture, Table, Architecture

CBRE names European investment banking head

23 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

DZ Hyp places €1bn green Pfandbrief

12 Sep 2025
Read

CBRE IM creates new EMEA logistics role

16 Sep 2025
Read

CBRE inks partnership with Grow London

28 Aug 2025
Read