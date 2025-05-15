Advanced Search

RetailContinental EuropeItaly

CBRE IM plans €150m Milan shopping centre sale

15 May 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta, Julie Cruz

The 21,000 sq m asset houses almost 100 retail units

