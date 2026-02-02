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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentPoland

CBRE IM to sell €140m Polish warehouse portfolio

2 Feb 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Robin Marriott

Savills appointed to market five assets from Nexus portfolio

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