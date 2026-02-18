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InvestmentDevelopmentIrelandOfficeUK & Ireland

CBRE IM tops up Iput investment by €175m

18 Feb 2026 | 07:29 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Capital will kick-start Iput's €500m Dublin office investment programme

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