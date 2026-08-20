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OfficeDevelopmentLeasingLondonUK & Ireland

CBRE IM's 10 Gresham Street hits full occupancy

20 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

MetLife Investment Management signs for 32,403 sq ft following refurbishment

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