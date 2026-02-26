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PeopleCorporateLeasingLogisticsLondonSouth EastUK & Ireland

CBRE industrial and logistics director to step down

26 Feb 2026 | 12:52 | London | by May Agaran

Richard Seton-Clements will leave the business in March

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