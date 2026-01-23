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PeopleCorporateFinancingUK & Ireland

CBRE makes senior valuation hire from Savills

23 Jan 2026 | 08:18 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Nick Hume joins to strengthen firm's lender-focused valuation offering

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