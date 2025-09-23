Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateInvestment

CBRE names European investment banking head

23 Sep 2025 | 14:48 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Raj Somchand joins from JLL

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Sign, Symbol, Text

Cushman names new UK & Ireland head

18 Jul 2025
Read
Furniture, Table, Indoors

CBRE investment banking head departs

7 Jul 2025
Read

CBRE promotes Eoin Bastible to head of investment banking advisory

26 Jun 2025
Read

JLL investment banking chief leaves to become ambassador

20 May 2025
Read