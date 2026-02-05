CBRE names European occupier accounts head

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5 Feb 2026 | 12:41 | London | by Angelo Castillo
Paul Hubbard-Brown takes on newly created role
Seismic NPPF changes expose government dilemma
London: still the champion of global real estate
Aviva Investors submits plans for Blackstone’s London HQ
Build-to-rent veterans join Curlew for new living push
Goldman agrees to $410m LCN acqusition
Colliers adds director to national offices team
Goldman agrees €400m LCN acquisition
Signature Group co-founder given five-year director ban
CPP lines up €118m loan for Dublin office
£10m Edinburgh hotel opportunity in play
Eastdil and Savills: how the two sides shape up
DTZi chief to lead largest UK pension fund’s property arm
$8bn US hotels giant eyes £300m+ Rosewood for London debut
Student hangover: sore heads or recovery in the second half?
Joint venture partners explore sale of £175m Leeds office campus
Administrators appointed for Trammell Crow logistics scheme
Owen on property: the decline of the UK REIT sector is not inevitable
The death of the rate-cut narrative is good news for real estate
Orchard Street sells £60m park to US investor
Pontegadea discreetly lands £150m BTR debut as UK portfolio hits £2.65bn