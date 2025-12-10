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PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateESGGermanySustainability

CBRE names head of ESG and sustainability solutions for Germany

10 Dec 2025 | 07:46 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Andrea Märtens takes over from Mike Schrottke

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