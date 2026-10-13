NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeFranceIndustrialLogistics

CBRE names new head of French logistics investment

13 Oct 2026 | 13:05 | London | by Elena Vardon

Valérie Spira succeeds François-Régis de Causans

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Neighborhood, Car

Vengrove acquires €12m Lyon logistics park

12 Oct 2026
Read
Head, Person, Face

Montea appoints new German country head

9 Oct 2026
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Fire hires Cushman France's industrial capital markets head

2 Oct 2026
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Mileway appoints country director France

1 Oct 2026
Read