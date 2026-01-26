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CorporateEast MidlandsNorth WestOfficePeopleScotlandSouth WestUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

CBRE names regional head of flex advisory

26 Jan 2026 | 13:04 | London | by May Agaran

Daniel White's remit now covers the Midlands, South West, North and Scotland

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