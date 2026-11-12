NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeSwitzerlandCorporateInvestment

CBRE names Swiss investment properties head

12 Nov 2026 | 06:36 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Dan El Khoury will take over from Sergio Günthardt in German-speaking Switzerland

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Face, Head, Person

Cofra hires ex-Schroders exec as CEO

11 Nov 2026
Read

Savills restructures EMEA leadership

10 Nov 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Q+A: Developer Legendre on taking a French family group international 

5 Nov 2026
Read

Pictet appoints head of multi-manager real estate

4 Nov 2026
Read