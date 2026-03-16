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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeCorporatePeoplePortugal

CBRE strengthens Portuguese hotel arm with Neoturis integration

16 Mar 2026 | 12:01 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Eduardo Abreu takes role of senior director for hotels

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