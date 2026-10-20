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CorporateAPACContinental EuropeUK & IrelandAlternativesData centresInvestment

CBRE to acquire data centre specialist firm Onnec for £460m

20 Oct 2026 | 15:09 | London | by Angelo Castillo

London-based service provider is active in Europe and Asia Pac

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