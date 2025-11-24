Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateNorth WestResidentialStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

CBRE to advise University of Liverpool on campus redevelopment

24 Nov 2025 | 14:21 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Adviser retained as strategic partner with three-year mandate

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Plans unveiled for £200m Edinburgh hybrid hotel

24 Nov 2025
Read

Alchemy kicks off London office redevelopment

24 Nov 2025
Read

Green light for £500m Maidenhead shopping centre revamp

24 Nov 2025
Read

Approval for Criterion's second Zedwell Manchester hotel

21 Nov 2025
Read