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PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateUK & Ireland

CBRE's Europe head of capital markets Chris Brett leaves

2 Feb 2026 | 11:23 | London | by Julie Cruz, David Hatcher

Brett joined broker from LaSalle IM in 2013

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