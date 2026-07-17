CBRE’s head of living departs

17 Jul 2026 | 11:51 | London | by Alexander Peace, Charlie Schouten
Jason Hardman spent 20 years at the firm
Helical signs FGS Global at Brettenham House
FCA prelets 36,000 sq ft at 2 Wellington Place in Leeds
Q+A: Thailand’s biggest resi developer Sansiri on its $2bn+ hospitality push
CBRE reports increased profit but misses revenue expectations
Blackstone’s Q3 earnings slip as volatility stalls asset sales
Council housing overestimates result in 100,000-home shortfall
Indurent agrees 130,000 sq ft Derbyshire lease
Funder in talks to unlock £1.3bn Salford development
Dublin council on funding hunt for new €700m HQ project
Stripe lines up 130,000 sq ft at Blackstone’s Broadgate Quarter office
Blackstone makes marquee hire for new European credit platform
Norges teams up with new partner for €1.5bn logistics assault
Starwood builds stake in under-pressure REIT
Top logistics managers and blue-chip partners hit the dating scene
British Land and GIC in talks on £155m City sale
Landsec puts City office tower up for £200m sale
Mitsubishi Estate seeks partner for £800m Victoria scheme
ICG settles with Avison Young in holiday park valuation case
Forrester on property: AI is forcing agents to raise their game
Bank of England puts historic Roehampton sports estate up for sale