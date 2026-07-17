NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleUK & IrelandResidential

CBRE’s head of living departs

17 Jul 2026 | 11:51 | London | by Alexander Peace, Charlie Schouten

Jason Hardman spent 20 years at the firm

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Hotel

Q+A: Thailand’s biggest resi developer Sansiri on its $2bn+ hospitality push

22 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Condo

Hines seeks €130m for Amsterdam resi-led property

22 Oct 2026
Read
Water, Waterfront, City

Edinburgh office-to-hotel development up for grabs

21 Oct 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

PJT Partners strengthens "super investors" team

21 Oct 2026
Read