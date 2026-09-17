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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestmentNetherlands

CDC acquires first Dutch logistics property

17 Sep 2026 | 11:40 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Asset sold by Next Level and Wijnen Bouwgroep

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