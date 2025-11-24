Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeFrance

CDC confirms €60m Paris residential purchase

24 Nov 2025 | 14:43 | London | by Francesco Magon

Apartment block acquired from Ofi Invest

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Corner avenue de Suffren and avenue du Docteur Brouardel, Paris

Axa IM Alts picks frontrunner for €25m+ Paris residential asset

24 Nov 2025
Read
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France

French insurer stages €50m residential comeback

20 Nov 2025
Read
Paris 16th arrondissement

Ofi Invest finds buyer for €60m+ Paris apartment block

19 Jun 2025
Read
45 rue de Lisbonne, Paris

€20m+ Paris resi asset close to changing hands

4 Jun 2025
Read