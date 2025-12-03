Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

CDL completes £280m London hotel purchase

3 Dec 2025 | 07:25 | London | by May Agaran

Deal brings Singaporean investor's London hotel portfolio to more than 3,000 rooms

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Arora completes £245m Westminster office purchase

2 Dec 2025
Read

French buyer swoops for £11m Bournemouth hotel

14 Nov 2025
Read

Ares launches triple hotel sale

31 Oct 2025
Read
Bell, Person

Why hotels are defying the slow investment market

22 Oct 2025
Read