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ResidentialCo-livingCommunity & Social HousingDevelopmentInvestmentLondonRegenerationStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Cedarstone and Cheyne win approval for £2bn Vauxhall Square project

10 Sep 2026 | 12:41 | London | by May Agaran

Residential-led development marks one of the largest regeneration schemes in London

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