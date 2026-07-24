NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailContinental EuropeSpainInvestment

CEE investor in talks to buy northern Spain's biggest retail park

24 Jul 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

€250m deal highlights specialist firm's ambitions to grow its footprint in Southern Europe

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Spanish retail investment jumps 45% in first nine months

21 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

€50m Basque shopping centre up for grabs

15 Oct 2026
Read
City, Road, Street

Commerz Real puts another Iberian shopping centre on the market

12 Oct 2026
Read
Shop, Shopping Mall, People

Hines and Grupo Lar seek €80m for Spanish shopping centre

30 Sep 2026
Read