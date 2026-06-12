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RetailContinental EuropeGermany

CEE player eyes German entry with €160m mall deal

12 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Julie Cruz

URW is selling Minto in Mönchengladbach, which is held in a joint venture with CPP Investments

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