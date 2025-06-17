Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialHotels & LeisureInvestmentOfficeRegenerationRetailUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

CEG picks Banks Homes for £600m Leeds Kirkstall Forge project

17 Jun 2025 | 12:11 | London | by May Agaran

Housebuilder appointed for delivery of first phase of homes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Person, Worker, Clothing

Crosstree buys 30,000-home strategic land business

17 Jun 2025
Read

Leeds maps out 30 acre Elland Road regeneration project

17 Jun 2025
Read

Lloyds Living adds 598 homes to portfolio

12 Jun 2025
Read
Neighborhood, Building, Architecture

Building 1.5m homes in England: where should they go?

11 Jun 2025
Read