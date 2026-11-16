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LogisticsScotlandUK & IrelandInvestment

Centerbridge and Rotation seal 1.4m sq ft Glasgow logistics park acquisition

16 Nov 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Singapore-based Frasers Property offloads Hillington Park

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