Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Self-storageAlternativesContinental EuropeInvestmentNordics

Centerbridge swoops for second Nordic self-storage firm

10 Jul 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Alternative investment manager plans to commit more than €75m to grow the business

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Q+A Cibus: “Supermarkets are part of the social infrastructure”

8 Jul 2025
Read

Q+A: CapMan – "It's beneficial to be a Nordic specialist, but never say never"

4 Jul 2025
Read
Outdoors, Transportation, Truck

Modal and Centerbridge lock in landmark financing for £200m IOS platform

2 Jul 2025
Read

Harrison Street makes £150m self-storage UK debut

24 Jun 2025
Read