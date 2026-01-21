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OfficeLeasingLondonUK & Ireland

Central London office take-up rose in Q4 2025

21 Jan 2026 | 14:03 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Around 2.6m sq ft of office space were transacted, says Savills

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