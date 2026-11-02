NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeGermanyResidentialRetailInvestment

Centralis snaps up Hamburg mixed-use asset

2 Nov 2026 | 07:38 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

The full investment volume, including planned building upgrades, is €18m

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Building, Architecture, Bridge

Centralis snaps up two Cologne hotels for conversion

7 Sep 2026
Read

Pigeon snaps up former Bury St Edmunds railway yard for mixed-use scheme

3 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Ashtrom acquires €38m Cologne mixed-use asset

20 Aug 2026
Read

Lothian buys £23m Edinburgh mixed-use asset

19 Mar 2026
Read