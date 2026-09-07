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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeGermanyInvestmentRegeneration

Centralis snaps up two Cologne hotels for conversion

7 Sep 2026 | 11:28 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Adjacent buildings will comprise 233 serviced apartments

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