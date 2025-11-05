Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingCorporatePeopleUK & Ireland

Centrus hires director for debt advisory team

5 Nov 2025 | 17:29 | London | by May Agaran

Chris Marchant has 20 years of experience in real estate finance

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Crowd, Person, Adult

Mapic 2025: "The mood music is incredibly positive"

5 Nov 2025
Read

Newmark adds partner to Scottish business rates team

5 Nov 2025
Read
Swiss Life logo

Swiss Life on growing its real estate portfolio

5 Nov 2025
Read

Cortland winds down UK operations

4 Nov 2025
Read