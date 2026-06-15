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Policy & RegulationDevelopmentEast of EnglandInvestmentPlanningRegenerationResidential

CEO appointed for Greater Cambridge Development Corporation

15 Jun 2026 | 08:02 | London | by May Agaran

David Hill to oversee regeneration body aimed at accelerating economic growth in the region

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