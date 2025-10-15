Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

ResidentialCorporateInvestmentPeopleScotlandUK & Ireland

Cerberus and Mac Mic Strategic Land agree partnership

15 Oct 2025 | 13:58 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

US-based alternative investor acquires majority stake in Mactaggart & Mickel-backed firm

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Frasers sets sights on another UK shopping centre

15 Oct 2025
Read
City, Plant, Architecture

Berkeley Square office primed for sale

15 Oct 2025
Read

Cambridge University submits fresh plans for mammoth Eddington residential scheme

15 Oct 2025
Read

British Land says rents up across offices and retail parks

15 Oct 2025
Read