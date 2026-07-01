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FinancingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeHotels & LeisureInvestment

Cerberus and Revetas secure €123m refi for Bucharest hotel scheme

1 Jul 2026 | 14:49 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Investment facility from Deutsche Pfandbriefbank to be used for Radisson Blu Hotel Complex

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